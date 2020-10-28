Minerals Technologies (MTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Minerals Technologies to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.52 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.21%. On average, analysts expect Minerals Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of MTX stock opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.68. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $59.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average of $48.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Minerals Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.