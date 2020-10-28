Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($6.85) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($6.85) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($6.88). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $209.16 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $211.50. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.73.

In related news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $21,318,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,078.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 177,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,317,000 after acquiring an additional 162,849 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,087,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,186,000 after acquiring an additional 102,560 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $11,574,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 909.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 71,444 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

