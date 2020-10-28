Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) PT Raised to $238.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRTX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $133.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.93.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

MRTX opened at $209.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.85. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $211.50.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.