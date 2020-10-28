Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) were down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $13.01. Approximately 551,725 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 449,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $547.89 million, a P/E ratio of 94.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.39 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William K. Aulet sold 40,000 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $460,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,103.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 25,376 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $319,483.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,496.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,376 shares of company stock worth $898,284 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

