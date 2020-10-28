Mizuho Increases CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $25.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s current price.

CNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.61.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CNP opened at $22.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,685,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $62,909,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6,815.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,012,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,178,000 after buying an additional 2,969,057 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at $23,273,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,446,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,500 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.