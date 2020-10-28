Mizuho Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $330.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $283.29 on Monday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $807.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.44.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $112,063.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,030.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,061 shares of company stock worth $9,439,090. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 42.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

