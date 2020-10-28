Mohawk Industries (MHK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Mohawk Industries to post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mohawk Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $97.32 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $153.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.24.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

