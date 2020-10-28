Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,406,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 26,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 216,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ stock opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.06. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.