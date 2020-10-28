Monero Classic (XMC) Trading Up 14% This Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 56.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $81.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0840 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.97 or 0.00978331 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002982 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

