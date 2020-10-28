Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

NYSE:MNR opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 0.76. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.0% during the second quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 118 properties containing a total of approximately 23.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

