Morgan Stanley Increases Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $230.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Melius lowered Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.05.

NYSE CMI opened at $219.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.28. Cummins has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $231.35.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cummins will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,748,000 after buying an additional 392,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,151,000 after buying an additional 67,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,531,000 after purchasing an additional 98,214 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cummins by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,760,000 after purchasing an additional 243,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

