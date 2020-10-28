Morgan Stanley Increases Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $124.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.12% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $119.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.52 and its 200 day moving average is $111.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $141.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,446,559,000 after buying an additional 115,856 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,862,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,092,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,685,000 after acquiring an additional 681,447 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,141,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,894,000 after purchasing an additional 86,522 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

