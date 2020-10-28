Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s current price.

ASAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

ASAN stock opened at $23.51 on Monday. Asana has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $29.96.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

