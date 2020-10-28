Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Msci stock traded down $10.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 0.86. Msci has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $398.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Msci from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Msci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.78.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $883,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,443,373.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,996,165. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

