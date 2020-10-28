Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Raised to $391.00 at Morgan Stanley

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $384.00 to $391.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Msci in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.78.

Get Msci alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $356.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 0.86. Msci has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $398.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.68.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.39. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Msci will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.31, for a total value of $918,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,483 shares in the company, valued at $103,024,210.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,165 in the last 90 days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 3.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 185,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,691,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Msci by 9.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 118,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Msci by 80.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Msci during the second quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Msci during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.