Nabors Industries (NBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($24.63) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($26.40) by $11.95. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $535.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.71 million. On average, analysts expect Nabors Industries to post $-79 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-76 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NBR opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $167.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $245.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 3.33.

Several brokerages have commented on NBR. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup downgraded Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.96.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

