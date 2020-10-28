NAGA (NGC) Hits Market Cap of $6.14 Million

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. During the last week, NAGA has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One NAGA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0854 or 0.00000638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. NAGA has a total market cap of $6.14 million and $22,800.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00031652 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $551.63 or 0.04120735 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00028784 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00250126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Upbit, IDEX, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

