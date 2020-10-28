Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 28,655 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 312.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,655 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,286,000 after acquiring an additional 55,952 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 60.9% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 26.5% in the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 87.5% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.11.

NYSE:LHX opened at $166.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.51 and a 200-day moving average of $180.53. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

