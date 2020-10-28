Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 3,607 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 66.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 179,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,554,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $218,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $499.81 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.29 and a 52-week high of $533.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.91. The company has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.82, a PEG ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total transaction of $14,739,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,973.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total transaction of $63,316.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,787 shares of company stock valued at $48,034,144 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $486.00 to $581.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $467.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.84.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

