Narwhal Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,813,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,678,000 after purchasing an additional 313,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,400,000 after buying an additional 14,239,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,366,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,385,000 after buying an additional 625,223 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,710,000 after buying an additional 355,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,787,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,610,000 after purchasing an additional 139,956 shares in the last quarter.

BSV opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day moving average is $82.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

