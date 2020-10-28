Narwhal Capital Management Acquires Shares of 5,284 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $939,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Okta by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Okta by 356.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Okta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 2,176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $221.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of -116.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.84 and a 200-day moving average of $197.26. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $251.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $3,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 16,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $3,306,305.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,679 shares of company stock valued at $80,862,987. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.