Narwhal Capital Management Buys 499 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,032 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.1% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after buying an additional 5,654,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after buying an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,416,000 after buying an additional 305,797 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,422,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,646,000 after buying an additional 172,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,794,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,414,060,000 after buying an additional 39,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Insiders have sold 135,915 shares of company stock worth $44,372,099 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Argus lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

NYSE:UNH opened at $320.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $304.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $335.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.32.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

