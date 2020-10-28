Narwhal Capital Management Cuts Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,520 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 29.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,468 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,820 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 11,174 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

EXC opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

