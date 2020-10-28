Narwhal Capital Management Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,261 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.7% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $339.43 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.69 and its 200-day moving average is $319.47.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

