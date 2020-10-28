Narwhal Capital Management Decreases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,420 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.35.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.31.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

