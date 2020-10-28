Narwhal Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 6,709.9% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,990 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 152.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

