Narwhal Capital Management Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34. The company has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a PE ratio of -71.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

