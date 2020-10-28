Narwhal Capital Management Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of DAL opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

