Narwhal Capital Management Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 96.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 188.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 34,406 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 71.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.16.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.96. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $51.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

