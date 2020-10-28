Narwhal Capital Management Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after purchasing an additional 718,882 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 131,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,270,810,000 after purchasing an additional 712,601 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 170,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Argus downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

D stock opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average is $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

