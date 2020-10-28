Narwhal Capital Management Has $4.08 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 81,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 83.3% in the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 28,792 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 184,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 6.6% in the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.41. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.