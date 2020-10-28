Narwhal Capital Management Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

MRK stock opened at $77.99 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $197.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.90 and its 200-day moving average is $80.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

