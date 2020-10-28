Narwhal Capital Management Has $7.22 Million Stock Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst accounts for about 1.2% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $7,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,528,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,318,000 after buying an additional 31,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,848,000 after purchasing an additional 133,951 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 16.3% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 480,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 422,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the second quarter worth about $5,006,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

