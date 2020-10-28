Narwhal Capital Management Has $8.10 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.3% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 70,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock opened at $139.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.16 and its 200 day moving average is $134.95. The company has a market capitalization of $192.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.