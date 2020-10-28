Narwhal Capital Management Increases Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,977,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,171,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 402.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings stock opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.48.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

