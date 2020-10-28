Narwhal Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $134.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.22.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

