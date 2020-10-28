Narwhal Capital Management Invests $736,000 in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC)

Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. Narwhal Capital Management owned approximately 1.71% of East Stone Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in East Stone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000.

ESSC stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. East Stone Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 86,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $855,887.44.

East Stone Acquisition Company Profile

East Stone Acquisition Corporation operates as a blank company. The company is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

