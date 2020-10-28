Narwhal Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,453 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 23,754 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,038,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

ORCL opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73. The company has a market capitalization of $171.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

