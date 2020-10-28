Narwhal Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 299.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 106,795 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $4,736,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $76.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PENN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $59.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $320,656.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,951.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,434.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,221 shares of company stock worth $5,973,002. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

