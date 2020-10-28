Narwhal Capital Management Purchases 860 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 103,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.42.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $223.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.