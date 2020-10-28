Narwhal Capital Management Purchases New Shares in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 122,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.46.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen downgraded HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.