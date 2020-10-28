Narwhal Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Chevron by 53.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,012,000 after purchasing an additional 873,787 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 43.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 753,910 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $55,644,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $55,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.48.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.