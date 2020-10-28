Narwhal Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern accounts for approximately 1.4% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Kansas City Southern worth $8,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 8,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $2,512,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $1,647,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $263,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $176.15 on Wednesday. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $200.00. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.66.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.52.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

