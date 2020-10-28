Narwhal Capital Management Reduces Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $371,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,541.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,720. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $106.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.31. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

