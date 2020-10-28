Narwhal Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,725 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,878,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,013,764,000 after purchasing an additional 132,089 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Micron Technology by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 476,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 152,446 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Micron Technology by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,960 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

