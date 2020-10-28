Narwhal Capital Management Sells 1,555 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,861,000 after buying an additional 39,019 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 456,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,598,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1,779.9% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 271,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after buying an additional 256,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after buying an additional 57,358 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 185,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWL opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.40. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $59.87.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

