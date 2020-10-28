Narwhal Capital Management Sells 2,902 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises 1.2% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $302.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $322.85 and its 200 day moving average is $325.48. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

