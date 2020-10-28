Narwhal Capital Management Sells 417 Shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Unilever Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Unilever Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Unilever Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Unilever Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of The Unilever Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Unilever Group alerts:

UL stock opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. The Unilever Group has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.4845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.