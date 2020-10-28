Narwhal Capital Management Sells 8,871 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,871 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 27,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 72,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $29.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

