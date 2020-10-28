Narwhal Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,399 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.1% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 71,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 511,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.3% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,464,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,238,000 after purchasing an additional 166,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $87.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

